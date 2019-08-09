Lin McEwan Named Executive Director of ProArts Playhouse

It is not often we write about the creation of new jobs in the arts and entertainment world, but it is an extraordinary kind of week; Lin McEwan was selected by the board of directors of ProArts Playhouse to assume the newly created position of executive director.

McEwan is well known on Maui for her stage performances and for her talent as a writer; she won the Audience Choice Award at the 2018 Maui Fringe Festival for her original play “Vindication,” which she wrote and directed.

A magna cum laude graduate of Vanderbilt University, McEwan earned her degree in theater, studying all aspects from set design to directing. She also was Vanderbilt’s first graduate to receive high honors in creative writing.

In addition to her creative work, Lin brings to ProArts more than 13 years of operational and administrative business leadership experience with Fortune 500 companies.

“I will do my utmost to honor the legacy of the theater’s previous and current leaders, while expanding on the commercial and creative success that they have fostered,” McEwan said.

ProArts thanked outgoing artistic director Kristi Scott for her contributions to the Playhouse. “As artistic director, her passion and dedication played a great part in the rebuilding and creative successes that ProArts enjoyed over the past two years,” ProArts said in a statement.

ProArts will kick off their 2019/2020 Season on September 13 with the thriller “Strangers On A Train” directed by Tina Kailiponi, followed by a lineup that includes “Fun Home” and “Evil Dead: The Musical.”

Photo courtesy of ProArts Playhouse