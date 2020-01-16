Legislature Goes Live

Can’t get enough of government on TV? Want to learn more about how decisions at the state level are going down? Rejoice, because “Live at the Legislature” is back, and now it’s airing on Akaku Community Media.

‘Olelo Community Media premiered its weekly “Live at the Legislature” show on Tuesday, Jan. 14 at 8:30am on channel 49, in advance of the opening of the regular session of the Hawai‘i State Legislature.

Residents across our island chain who are interested in the State Legislature will be happy to know that a major development for 2020 is the significant expansion of the broadcast area: Viewers on Hawai‘i Island, Maui, and Kaua‘i will be able to view ‘Olelo’s cablecast on community-access stations Na Leo TV, Akaku, and Ho‘ike, respectively. As a result, Hawai‘i residents will now have significantly increased access to coverage of 2020 legislative activities.

The show will air on Tuesdays at 8:30am from the State Capitol until the Legislature adjourns for the year. “Live at the Legislature” will repeat each Wednesday at 7pm. A wrap-up show to analyze the 2020 session will be aired in mid-May. The livestream of the weekly show will also be found at ‘OleloNet at Olelo.org/49 and on the ‘Olelo Facebook page.

“Live at the Legislature,” which first launched in January 2018, will focus on the issues, legislation, and topics of importance that will emerge from the 2020 session. Each week, state senators and representatives will provide a variety of perspectives on the issues from both sides of the aisle and each chamber.

“We are excited to work with ‘Olelo again this year to allow viewers to hear directly from their lawmakers about what we are working on in the Legislature,” said Senate Majority Leader J. Kalani English (D-Dist. 7: Hana, East and Upcountry Maui, Moloka‘i, Lana‘i, Kaho‘olawe). “I’m especially pleased that ‘Live at the Legislature’ will be televised live on Akaku and the public access networks on every island this year. The Legislature represents all the residents of the State of Hawai‘i and they need to know what’s going on regardless of how far they live from the State Capitol.”

“We’re thankful to ‘Olelo Community Media for again giving the Legislature the opportunity to provide updates to the people of Hawai‘i in real-time during the 2020 session,” said Rep. Gene Ward, House Minority Leader (R-Dist. 17: Hawaii Kai, Kalama Valley). “I look forward to the program’s continued success and a well-deserved ‘e komo mai’ to our neighbor island viewers who will be joining us live.”

Sanford Inouye, president and CEO of ‘Olelo said “Live at the Legislature” has provided the people of Hawai‘i the opportunity to better understand what our Legislature is tackling on behalf of every resident of the state. “Thanks to Senate and House leadership, the show provides greater transparency of the Legislature’s actions, increasing the public’s understanding of the critical issues facing our communities today,” Inouye said.

For convenient viewing at a later date, each “Live at the Legislature” show will be available at Youtube.com/olelocm.

–

Photo courtesy Wikimedia Commons

Share this:

Comments

comments