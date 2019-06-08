The Lahaina Town Action Committee is seeking sponsors and donors ahead of its annual Fourth of July celebration, which includes the well-known firework show on Front Street. The organization, which also hosts Halloween in Lahaina, Banyan Tree Lighting, Second Fridays, and the Whale and Ocean Arts Festival, is seeking at least $50,000 to cover the July 4th celebration’s cost and fund the organization’s future events.

If the LAC reaches its initial $50,000 goal, it hopes to fund additional entertainment and sponsorship opportunities, including wireless sound for the town, a welcome event at the Lahaina Harbor, a LED video wall display called a “video monument to freedom” on Front Street, art installations, photo opportunities, and music and lighting at the 505 Shopping Center, the organization said in a statement.

Currently, the traditional July 4th events are planned, to include performances by The Chop Suey Jazz Orchestra, Kuikawa, Maui Community Band, and Sheryl Renee singing the Star Spangled Banner acapella. There will be stilt walkers, strolling balloon twisters, and two presentations of Brenton Keith’s Game Show Fanatics at Campbell Park. And, of course, there will be fireworks.

“We want to try and enhance the economic vitality Lahaina Town is known for while giving equal attention to the historical and cultural aspects of the town, which offer residents and visitors a rich cultural history which we want to help preserve,” the LAC added.

To donate to the LAC or sponsor their events, visit Bit.ly/4thLahaina or send checks to 648 Wharf St. #101, Lahaina.