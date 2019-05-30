There’s a hall of famer among us and his name is Al Ulman. Lahaina’s very own “Al The Only” was inducted into the Michigan Magician Hall of Fame on May 3 at the 50th Annual Michigan Magic Day. Ulman was presented with a certificate of recognition and his name is inscribed on a plaque that will be on permanent display at the American Museum of Magic in Marshall, Michigan.

Ulman, professionally known as Al The Only, is a 19-year resident of Maui. He was originally from Hamtramck, Michigan. and has been a full time professional magician since 1980. He’s a lecturer, author of three books for the magic fraternity, and has been featured on the cover of the Society of American Magicians’ magazine, M-U-M.

Ulman also has the distinguished title of Order of Merlin Shield in the International Brotherhood of Magicians and is a life member of the famous Magic Castle in Hollywood.

Al The Only travels more than 100,000 miles a year, entertaining at conventions, seminars, and parties. In his spare time, he speaks to elementary school children about positive behavior with his R.O.A.R. Show (standing for Respect Others Act Responsibly).

“It’s an assembly program that teaches young children about inclusion, acceptance, being kind and nice, and ways to avoid and prevent bullying,” Ulman said.

–

Image courtesy Al Ulman