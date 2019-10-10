Kam Schools Maui Grad to Star in New Netflix Film

Maui native Lindsay Watson is starring in an upcoming Netflix film Finding ‘Ohana, helmed by “Young Sheldon” director Jude Weng. Finding ‘Ohana, now filming on O‘ahu, is Weng’s feature length directorial debut, though she has directed episodes of hit TV shows “Fresh Off the Boat,” “Black-ish,” “2 Broke Girls,” “The Goldbergs,” “Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce,” “Life in Pieces,” and “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend,” among others.

Watson, who was born and raised on Maui, is a 2013 graduate of Kamehameha Schools Maui Campus. Following graduation, she relocated to Los Angeles to pursue acting. Jamie Malone of MC Talent Management in California said this is Lindsay’s dream – flying back to Hawai‘i to work.

“To be back home for my breakout project has been such a surreal experience,” Watson told MauiTime. “When I moved to Los Angeles to pursue acting, I could’ve never dreamed that I would get the opportunity to come back home to work on such an amazing project.”

Finding ‘Ohana, which also stars Kea Peahu, Alex Aiono, and Owen Vaccaro, follows two Brooklyn siblings (Peahu and Aiono) whose summer in a rural O‘ahu town takes them on an adventure that leads them to reconnect with their Hawaiian heritage.

The movie, which marks Peahu and Aiono’s acting debuts, features many newcomers in the large cast. “It was very important for Netflix to find a cast of predominately Hawaiian/Pacific Islander[s], even if it meant finding a lot of newcomers,” sources told Variety.

“I’m truly blessed to be a part of this very talented cast and crew and I am beyond honored to have the opportunity to represent my Hawaiian culture on the big screen,” Watson said. “This is all a dream come true and I can’t wait to film a fantastic movie,” she added. “The warm weather, the beautiful beaches, and the delicious food definitely remind me that I am home. Also, nothing beats having my family just an island away!”

Image courtesy Lindsay Watson