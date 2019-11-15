

The Kahului Ali’i Pee Wee football team of the Maui Pop Warner football league will be representing Maui in December when they travel to Orange County, Calif. to play in Pop Warner’s Division 3 Pee Wee National Championship game. The team qualified to compete in the D3 championship game after defeating cross-town rivals Wailuku Rainbows 6-0 in October.

“From that moment, fundraising has been all-consuming,” said team president Tua-Nei Kaawa. “We don’t want to leave any player or coach behind. They all deserve to go.”

This is the program’s first bid to play a championship game on the mainland in more than a decade.

“The boys have a tough month ahead of them,” said Kaawa. “They have to close out their remaining three games, while fundraising like crazy to raise the money they need for their trip. We’ve already held two regular season fundraisers and we are now full force into a series of fundraisers specifically for the post-season trip. The challenge of course for these kinds of post-season opportunities is that you have a very short amount of time to raise a large amount of money.”

In addition to planning several fundraising events, the team has set up an online donation page through FanAngel at Fanangel.com/kahuluialii to raise funds for their post-season trip. Alternatively, donations can also be mailed to Tua-Nei Kaawa, Kahului Ali’i Peewee Division, 370-A Liholiho St. Wailuku, HI 96793. Checks should be made out to “Kahului Alii Peewee.” All donations are tax-deductible. For information, call Tua-Nei at 808-463-2461 or e-mail [email protected]

Image courtesy Kahului Alii Peewee

