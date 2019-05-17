For all the young water safety enthusiasts, registration for Maui County’s Junior Lifeguard Program will be Saturday, May 18, at the Kihei Aquatic Center. The Department of Parks and Recreation will begin registration at 8:30am on a first-come, first-served basis, and will continue until all spaces are filled.

The Mini Junior Lifeguard Program is designed for keiki ages 7 to 10 years old. It is a one week program that runs from June 24-28 at the Kihei Aquatic Center. The time for class is 9am-12pm, Monday through Friday, making the total course length 15 hours. Stacy Dugan Wood and Pita Tuliau will be the instructors for the Mini Junior Lifeguard program.

The two-week Junior Lifeguard program, for 11- to 14-year-olds, will run from July 1-12. The 30-hour course will also run Monday through Friday from 9am-12pm with instructors Wood and Tuliau.

Participants and parents/guardians must register in-person. Participants also must take and pass a swim test. Applicants must meet the following prerequisites at registration for Mini Junior Lifeguards: swim the front crawl 25 yards non-stop; tread water for 30 seconds using arms and legs; and show a level of comfort on the back by floating for 30 seconds.

Course prerequisites for Junior Lifeguards are to: swim the front crawl 50 yards non-stop; tread water for one minute using arms and legs; show a level of comfort on the back by floating for one minute; and swim to a distance of 10 feet and submerge to a depth of 9 feet.

American Red Cross Junior Lifeguarding is designed to guide youth to the American Red Cross Lifeguarding course by building a foundation of knowledge, attitudes, and skills for future lifeguards, according to Maui’s Parks and Rec. Department. Participants are not required to master or perfectly execute skills. Participants learn swim techniques and build stamina during these programs.

For more information, please call Fran Yamamoto at 808-270-6138 or email [email protected]