Hui No‘eau Names New Executive Director

Anne-Marie Forsythe was named the new executive director at Hui No‘eau Visual Arts Center, where she will oversee all operations and fundraising.

Forsythe, who was raised on Maui, has spent the last 14 years contributing to the success of the educational programs at Hui No‘eau. She directed the development and expansion of all of the Hui’s visual arts education programs, including the 300-plus classes, workshops, field trips, and activities offered at the Hui each year for both youth and adults. She has also overseen Hui’s facilities and community outreach efforts and served as the editor in chief for the Hui’s Create Newsletter.

“I’m thrilled to be able to continue my passion for Hui No’eau in this new role,” Forsythe said. “After many years of dedication to the Hui, I am so grateful for the opportunity to lead the organization and continue serving the community with inspiring and educational visual arts programs.”

Forsythe’s dedication to the Hui has led to the development of many successful programs, including the Art with Aloha Program, which annually provides Hawaiian cultural art programming to the public, and the Na Keiki No‘eau afterschool art program, which serves more than 300 public elementary school students each month in Makawao, Pukalani, and Pa‘ia. Forsythe has also directed the Hui’s outreach efforts, facilitating growth in the youth field trip program that serves more than 1,000 students annually.

“The work and programs Anne-Marie has brought to Hui No‘eau are impressive,” said Rob Stoner, Hui board co-president. “She cares deeply for the organization and is committed to its future success and growth.”

Forsythe, who began her new role on Monday, November 11, received the Hui No‘eau Angel Award in 2019 in recognition of her contributions to the Hui.

“We’re excited to have such a passionate individual leading our beloved organization and staff,” said Mercy Palmer, board co-president.



Share this:

Comments

comments