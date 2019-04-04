The Honomanu Restoration Project coordinators are looking for volunteers in preparation for Volunteer Week in Hawai‘i (4/7/19-4/13/19). The group is monitoring and restoring the Ahupua‘a of Honomanu to reestablish riparian rights and ensure balance for the ecosystem which has been neglected for nearly 75 years.

The efforts of the Honomanu Restoration Project, which began on January 29, include conducting a water study and reestablishing fallow taro patches.

Volunteers are currently mediating a mass overgrowth of invasive species which have consumed stream beds and taro patches – burying the infrastructure of what was once Maui’s largest breadbasket valleys. This overgrowth of invasive species is a result of the East Maui water diversions which has nearly de-watered Honomanu stream entirely, coordinators said. The group looks forward to reestablishing the taro patches to ensure stream restoration and food security.

Volunteers thus far have made headway in unearthing the primary ‘auwai (water irrigation vein) that will feed the first few taro patches, which are set to be planted later this month. Volunteer work parties are held every Wednesdays and Saturdays from 9am-2pm at Honomanu Bay, mile marker 14.5 along the Road to Hana.

For those who would like to contribute their time or talents to the Honomanu Ahupua‘a Restoration project, send an email to [email protected] To support the effort by learning more and following their timeline of progress, visit KuaHawaii.com.

Photo courtesy of Honomanu Restoration Project