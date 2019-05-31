Maui Cancer Wellness Retreats presented their first annual Royal High Tea fundraiser on April 28 at Lona Ridge, raising $25,000 to help fund 30 scholarships for cancer survivors. The scholarships will help survivors attend this year’s retreat at Napili Kai Resort, to be held from September 20 to 22, 2019.

The Royal High Tea, with 90 guests in attendance, featured a tour of Lona Ridge, a sumptuous menu prepared by chef Bev Gannon, a silent and live auction, entertainment by harpist Irene Ryding and violinist Joan Padgett, and master of ceremony Dean Wong. Speakers included Dr. Bridget Bongaard, a board-certified internist with a fellowship in integrative medicine and co-founder of MCWR, and past MCWR participant and cancer survivor Dr. Alice Svoboda, who spoke about her experiences as an attendee of last year’s retreat. Leona Wilson, owner of the Lona Ridge Estate, donated the use of the venue for this event.

The mission of wellness retreats is “To help cancer survivors transform their lives to a new and better level of health and wellness” with evidence-based tools and cutting-edge learning on the healing process, according to organizers. The three-day weekend retreat will allow participants to fully engage with their own wellness and healing through this educational and inspirational weekend of “Rejuvenation, Transformation, and Hope.”

The Maui Cancer Wellness Retreats is a nonprofit organization directed by Dr. Bongaard. Along with a team of medical and integrative experts, Bongaard teaches integrative oncology and experiential classes over the three-day retreat.

“MCWR gives individuals tools to restore control in their life and offers time to process the changes they have undergone,” Bongaard said. “The September retreat will focus on the means to get the body and spirit strengthened for a better future outcome.”

All information used has a scientific basis and some of the topics will include: nutrition as it relates to cancer wellness, prevention of illness, creation of resilience and hardiness for bettering the quality of life, consciousness of personal patterns and how to create positive change, epigenetics (how cancer gene expression can be changed or regulated), and psycho-immunobiology (how our emotions and thoughts influence our immune system).

For more information and inquiries to apply for the September Maui Cancer Wellness Retreat, email [email protected], or visit MauiCancerWellnessRetreats.org.

Image courtesy Maui Cancer Wellness Retreats