Hawaiian Airlines Made in Maui County Festival Pivots to Virtual Event

Hawaiian Airlines and the Maui Chamber of Commerce will present the 2020 Hawaiian Airlines Made in Maui County Festival as a virtual event during the first weekend of November, due to COVID-19. The Maui Chamber has been monitoring the pandemic and has been taking measures to prepare for the possibility of this decision.

“We are grateful for the input we received from vendors, buyers, sponsors and service providers, and appreciate the patience as we engaged in community discussion and research as to how to present the Hawaiian Airlines Made in Maui County Festival in the safest and most responsible way while maintaining it as a premier Maui event. To this end, the decision was made to present the

2020 festival as a robust and dynamic virtual event.” says Maui Chamber President Pamela Tumpap.

“We remain committed to supporting the County of Maui communities and local businesses through this partnership, so we’re excited the Maui Chamber of Commerce was able to not only preserve the festival but create a new memorable way for people to experience it,” said Robert Sorensen, Vice President of Marketing and E-Commerce at Hawaiian Airlines.

Additional details on an exciting new online festival format are being finalized now and will be released shortly.

“A virtual event has the potential to connect vendors and sponsors with more buyers than ever, as attendees from all over the world may join the event from the comfort of their home,” adds Tumpap. The Maui Chamber of Commerce is educating vendors on new opportunities in order to maximize the benefits of an integrated virtual forum and a series of online workshops on a variety of related topics will be offered.

For further event information, please email office@mauichamber.com or call (808) 244-0081.

