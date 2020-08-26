HAWAII STATE FCU DONATES $75,000 AND 7,400 POUNDS OF FOOD TO LOCAL FOODBANKS ON OAHU AND MAUI

Hawaii State Federal Credit Union (Hawaii State FCU), Hawaii’s largest credit union lender, has donated a total of $75,000 and more than 7,400 pounds of food to local foodbanks on Oahu and Maui. On Oahu, $70,000 and more than 6,500 pounds of food were donated to the Hawaii Foodbank, and on Maui, $5,000 and nearly 900 pounds of food were donated to the Maui Food Bank.

“It’s always been our priority to give back to our communities, but the need has never been greater than it is today with so many of our neighbors and friends struggling to make ends meet,” says Andrew Rosen, president and CEO of Hawaii State FCU. “I would like to extend a sincere mahalo to our employees and members for far surpassing our food collection goal of 1,000 pounds by 600 percent. I’d also like to recognize our executive team for rising to the occasion by adding to our food collection efforts with their own personal, generous monetary donation.”

Hawaii State FCU launched its food drive on July 20, and more than 300 of its employees and 117,000 members were encouraged to donate canned and nonperishable goods. With an original food collection goal set at a half-ton, or 1,000 pounds, all 11 Hawaii State FCU branch locations on Oahu and Maui served as food collection sites through August 8.

About Hawaii State Federal Credit Union

Hawaii State Federal Credit Union (Hawaii State FCU), one of Hawaii’s largest credit unions, was founded in 1936. Serving state, city and county employees as well as non-profits and select businesses and their families across the state, Hawaii State FCU has more than 117,000 members and $1.9 billion in assets. Hawaii State FCU provides financial advising, checking, savings and loan services on Oahu and in Kahului, Maui. For more information, visit www.HawaiiStateFCU.com.

