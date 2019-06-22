Hawai‘i Nature Center Seeks Volunteers and Donations

Hawai‘i Nature Center’s Maui campus is hosting volunteer workdays to help with site beautification, landscaping, and light construction projects. The workdays will take place on the first Saturdays of every month, and upcoming dates include Jun. 22, Jul. 6, Aug. 3, Sep. 7, and Oct. 5. Workdays will be held from 9am to noon at 875 ‘Iao Valley Road in Wailuku.

HNC on Maui also seeks donations of the following supplies: forever postage stamps, folding tables and chairs, insect repellent, walkie talkies, waterproof cameras, and a wheelbarrow. Contact [email protected] to coordinate drop off of donations.

HNC has served more than 1 million children since its 1981 inception. Each year, more than 20,000 children and adults are educated by its programs. In 2017, HNC served 22 Maui schools. The nonprofit fosters awareness, appreciation, and understanding of the environment and encourages wise stewardship of the Hawaiian Islands by educating children with an interactive and immersive approach.

The nonprofit organization’s Maui campus in ‘Iao Valley suffered serious flood damage due to heavy rains over the last three years. The clean-up continues to restore the property to best serve the Maui community.

Individuals, businesses, and civic groups needing additional information on the service day can contact [email protected] for all of the details. RSVP is required.

–

Photo courtesy Hawaii Nature Center