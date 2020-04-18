Hawaiʻi Beaches Closed by Governor’s Proclamation

Access to the ocean is still allowed

Governor David Ige today issued a supplemental proclamation to his emergency rules closing all beaches in Hawaiʻi.

No sitting, standing, lying down, lounging, sunbathing, or loitering on beaches and sandbars is allowed. People can still cross beaches to access the ocean for outdoor activities such as surfing, solo paddling, and swimming, as long as social distances are maintained.

The new rules also add provisions for boating, fishing, and hiking. No more than two people are allowed on any boat in state waters for recreational purposes unless they are part of the same residential unit sharing the same address. People must maintain physical distancing of six feet, and boats must be 20 feet from one another.

Group hiking on state trails is also prohibited unless all participants are from a single residential unit.

Fishing and food gathering is still allowed, but not in groups of two or more people unless they are part of the same residential unit.

DLNR is calling on each individual to take personal responsibility to limit the impact they have on their community and self-exposure to essential activities only. If you feel the need to hike, it’s recommend that you first check the Na Ala Hele website (https://hawaiitrails.hawaii.gov/) for trail updates, and then the Center of Disease Control (https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus) and Hawai‘i Department of Health (https://health.hawaii.gov/coronavirusdisease2019/) for the most up to date guidelines for personal safety and distancing requirements.

Certain DLNR-managed coastal and trail features are deemed unsuitable for visitation due the inability to achieve the desired social distancing recommendations, remoteness of location exacerbating public safety concerns, and known history of issues such as illegal camping and social gatherings. Please try to stay in or near your own ahupua‘a of residence for your outdoor exercise. For a complete list of closed state parks visit: http://dlnr.hawaii.gov/dsp/

Violations of the emergency rules are a petty misdemeanor and could result in fines of up to $5,000 and one year in jail, or both.

Share this:

Comments

comments