Photojournalist Stan Honda is being welcomed by Haleakalā National Park and the National Parks Arts Foundation as their 2019 Artist in Residence. The acclaimed night and astro-photographer is a photojournalist who works with natural landscapes – usually night time panoramas – that fuse sky and earth. He will spend the month of March in the park, creating original work based on Haleakala’s unique scenery, ecosystems and cultural resources.

New York-based Honda has worked as a photojournalist for 34 years, most recently for Agence France-Presse (AFP). For 16 years at AFP he photographed news and sports around the U.S., including the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center, and post-war Iraq from 2003 to 2004. His portfolio also features work from several National Parks around the country, including Big Bend National Park in Texas.

“We are pleased to again partner with the National Parks Arts Foundation to bring such a talented artist to Haleakalā National Park,” said Park Superintendent Natalie Gates.

Honda also will hold a public workshop on March 23, 2019 at 5pm at the Headquarters Visitor Center in the Summit District of Haleakalā National Park.

The March 23 event is free to the public (park entrance fee or pass required) and is sponsored in part with a grant from the National Endowment for the Arts. Pre-registration is required; call (808) 572-4425 to register. For updated information visit www.nps.gov/hale or phone (808) 572-4400.

Photo courtesy of Instagram/Stan Honda