Free Keiki Swim Lessons Offered by County

Now that the dog days of summer are here, it’s the perfect time to take the keiki to swim lessons, offered by the County of Maui for children 4 to 12 years old. Classes are free and begin July 6, and the County of Maui Department of Parks and Recreation Pool Section will hold registration for the Learn to Swim Lessons at 8:30am on Jun. 29 at the New Wailuku Pool.

Limited spaces are available and registration will be held on a first come, first served basis. A parent or guardian must be present to register their child, and participants may need to do a swim assessment to determine their level of participation.

All classes will be held from Jul. 6 to Aug. 31, with no classes on Aug. 10.

For more information, including specific class times, contact Fran Yamamoto at 270-6138 or [email protected]