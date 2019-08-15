Fourth graders win school supplies

Pukalani Superette kicked off its inaugural school supply project August 2 with a donation to the fourth graders and their teachers at Pukalani Elementary School. The winning class was selected during a random drawing held in the store June 15; the class was drawn from 425 nominations submitted by shoppers during the months of May and June.

Pukalani Elementary principal Amy Strand then provided a list of needed supplies to help maximize the effort. The Superette, “Your Easy Does It Place,” delivered paper, pens, pencils, rulers, and notebooks to 77 fourth graders. In addition, every student at the school received a three-ring binder.

Superette brand manager and director of community outreach, Megan Nakashima, coordinated the project and secured all of the items donated by vendors. “We are extremely grateful to HSC Office Products and Maui Chemical and Paper Products for their assistance and generosity,” Nakashima said. “Also a big mahalo goes out to Akaku Maui Community Media, and the parents and community members that supported us. A special thanks goes out to our employees and customers. Without them, we would not have been able to make this donation.”

The fourth grade children, parents, and staff of Pukalani Elementary School are sincerely grateful for Pukalani Superette’s generosity and for their giving back to the students,” Strand said. “The supplies will really help us get off to a good start this school year.”

Nakashima said the Superette hopes to grow the project next year “with even more community and business involvement.”

–

Image courtesy Flickr-TheWizard