Four Seasons hands out Ghost Hugs and Food Bags for Employees

Ghost Hugs sign from Resort Executives to Employees as they picked up bags of groceries

The dedicated employees of Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea have always lived by the Golden Rule. For 30 years, the Resort’s staff of over 800 hospitality workers have taken care of others day after day, whether it be guests or the local community. The Resort’s recent COVID-19-related temporary closure has been devastating for these employees. However, on May 6 and 7, the Resort’s executives had the opportunity to gift their team with some essentials and a lot of aloha.

To address some of their employees’ needs in this unprecedented time, the resort provided groceries to their staff—and managed to have a lot of fun while distributing them safely.

The Resort’s gift included a 10-pound bag of rice, whole chicken and an assortment of produce to make Roasted Chicken and Chicken Fried Rice, two recipes developed by Executive Sous Chef Andrew Whiteside specifically for the food drive. He also harvested ingredients from the Chef’s Garden, which were included in the care package for a signature Four Seasons touch.

But perhaps what was most memorable about the two-day food drive was how the Executive Team showed up to execute the distribution: General Manager Marc Bromley and Director of Marketing Mark Simon donned head-to-toe chicken suits to greet their dearly missed employees.

“It’s been such a challenging time since we temporarily suspended operations in late March,” said General Manager Marc Bromley, who checks in with his employees daily through Zoom and phone calls, text messages, emails, and even handwritten notes home. “We wanted to bring fun, smiles and laughs to an otherwise very serious situation.”



Employees were greeted by masked and gloved volunteer coworkers peppered down the drive holding signs with messages of virtual hugs and directing them to “honk to see the chicken dance.”



“It was really important to connect, despite the masks and social distancing. We were able to spread lots of good vibes and make sure our employees know they remain top of heart and mind. It’s important that our employees know we’re in this together, even if we are not able to see each other as often as we typically would,” said Bromley. “The energy was that of love, aloha and optimism. I’m confident we’ll come out of this even stronger than before.”

The food drive benefitted approximately 650 of the Resort’s employees. The remainder decided they wanted to “pay it forward,” and their allocation was donated to the Maui Food Bank. The donation included 174 10-pound bags of rice, 80 whole chickens and over 300 pounds of vegetables.

Four Seasons Resort Maui shares aloha and “take home” content regularly on the Resort Instagram and Facebook pages. Visit the Take FSMaui Home Instagram highlight reel to discover Chef Whiteside’s Roasted Chicken recipe.

