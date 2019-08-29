Follow the Maui Bus

The County of Maui Department of Transportation is launching a social media campaign to encourage residents and visitors to ride the bus. “When our residents and visitors think about how to get somewhere, we want to be one of their first thoughts,” said DOT director Marc Takamori. “Some people don’t realize that riding the Maui Bus is one of the easiest, safest, and most reliable ways to commute on the island. It connects to the airport, shopping centers, and the beach – running 365 days a year from 5:30am to 11pm.”

The DOT launched their Instagram account (@TheMauiBus) earlier this month to share with the community the comfort and convenience of riding the bus. On the IG page, the DOT showcases its fleet and shares news about bus stops and routes. The department is also using social media to highlight various routes the bus takes throughout the island.

The department is putting the stars of their fleet – two new 40-foot-long Eldorado transit buses (which went into service in April) in the limelight, noting that the new buses are quieter and safer than its previous buses, and they feature air conditioning and the Quantum system, the only system in the world that enables disabled wheelchair riders the ability to secure themselves in less than 25 seconds without requiring driver assistance.

“Reception of our two new buses has been overwhelmingly positive, but we continue to look at ways to improve our fixed route, commuter, and paratransit services,” DOT deputy director Michael Du Pont said to the media. “I strongly encourage the public to consider taking the Maui Bus, which is convenient, economical, and helps reduce our carbon footprint.”

A short video promo clip of the DOT’s relatively new Maui Bus App is also featured on the new IG feed. The clip illustrates how the app can make it easier to catch, track, and ride the bus. By downloading the app at the Apple Store or Google Play, riders can find the location of the closest bus stop and utilize a real-time vehicle tracker, according to the DOT. The app also makes it easy to plan rides throughout the day with an option to sign up for notifications and alerts.

In addition to following @TheMauiBus Instagram, the DOT is encouraging riders to follow @TheMauiBus on Twitter and download the free Maui Bus App.

–

Photo courtesy County of Maui Department of Transportation