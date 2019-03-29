Meetings on the proposed 2020 fiscal year budget will be held throughout Maui County in April, announced Councilmember Keani Rawlins-Fernandez, chair of the council’s Economic Development and Budget Committee.

“I look forward to the committee visiting all areas of our county to receive community input where our constituents live,” said Rawlins-Fernandez. “We need the public’s assistance in crafting a budget to ensure ‘Maui County’s economy will be diverse, sustainable and supportive of community values,’ as stated in the Countywide Policy Plan.”

The tentative district meeting schedule is as follows (all start at 6 pm):

April 1: Lana‘i Community Center, Social Hall

April 4: Mayor Hannibal Tavares Community Center, Social Hall

April 5: Hana Community Center, Main Hall

April 9: Kihei Community Center, Main Hall

April 10: Lahaina Civic Center, Social Hall

April 11: Pa‘ia Community Center, Social Hall

April 15: Mitchell Pauole Center, Main Hall on Moloka‘i

The proposed fiscal year 2020 budget is the county’s financial plan for the 12-month period that begins July 1, 2019. Mayor Michael Victorino released his proposed budget to the council by March 25. Meeting agendas will be posted soon after, according to the County.

“The committee will deliberate on the budget on most weekdays during April in the Council Chamber,” Rawlins-Fernandez said. Separate meeting agendas will be published.

Written testimony may be emailed to [email protected], referencing EDB-1.

