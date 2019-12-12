Fee Hike at Haleakala

Haleakala National Park, along with other national parks across America, will increase its entrance fees at the beginning of the year to provide additional funding for infrastructure and maintenance needs.

Effective Jan. 1, 2020, the entrance fees to the park will be $30 per vehicle, $25 per motorcycle, and $15 per pedestrian or bicyclist. The receipt allows unlimited re-entry into either district of the park (Summit or Kīpahulu) for three days.

National parks have experienced record breaking visitation in the last five years. Haleakalā National Park welcomed more than 1 million visitors in 2018.

The combination of aging infrastructure and increased visitation has put a strain on national park roads, bridges, campgrounds, waterlines, bathrooms, and other visitor services and led to $11.9 billion in deferred maintenance backlog nationwide. The additional revenue from entrance fees at Haleakala will provide additional funding for maintenance and infrastructure improvement and will enhance the visitor experience.

The cost of a Tri-Park Pass, the annual pass that allows visitors unlimited entry to the three fee-collecting national parks in Hawai‘i (Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park, Haleakala National Park and Pu‘uhonua o Honaunau National Historical Park) will also increase from $50 to $55 on Jan. 1.

Revenues from entrance fees will remain in the National Park Service. At Haleakala National Park, approximately 80 percent of entrance fees stay in the park. The remaining 20 percent of entrance fee income is shared with other non-fee-collecting national parks.

The current entrance fees of $25 per vehicle or $20 per motorcycle have been in effect since 2017. Haleakala National Park is one of the 117 National Park Service sites that charge an entrance fee; entry into at least 300 other national parks remains free.

The price of the annual America the Beautiful National Parks & Federal Recreational Lands Annual Pass, and the Lifetime Senior Pass will remain $80.

Visitors can enjoy five free days at all fee-collecting national parks in 2020: Jan. 20 (Martin Luther King, Jr. Day); Apr. 20 (first day of National Park Week and Junior Ranger Day); Aug. 25 (National Park Service birthday); Sep. 28 (National Public Lands Day); and Nov. 11 (Veterans Day).For more information on Haleakala National Park visit: Nps.gov/hale

