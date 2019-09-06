Environmental Champion Receives Special Recognition Award

Edwin “Ekolu” Lindsey is the 2019 recipient of the Hawaii Chapter of the American Planning Association‘s Grassroots Initiative Special Recognition Award. The award will be presented at the annual Hawai’i Congress of Planning Officials Conference on Sep. 11 at the Sheraton Maui Resort & Spa, hosted by the County of Maui Department of Planning.

The HCPO is an annual meeting of planners, planning commissioners, and those involved in managing and regulating land use and development in Hawai’i. The APA’s special award recognizes the way in which a local non-governmental entity utilized the planning process to address a specific need or issue within the community that is hosting the annual conference.

Lindsey was nominated by the Maui County Planning Department’s long range division chief Pam Eaton, who noted Lindsey’s critical roles in grassroots initiatives and his contribution to the Community Plan. The recognition is a result of his work as president of the nonprofit land trust organization Maui Cultural Lands, co-founder of Polanui Hiu Community Managed Makai Area and the Maui Nui Community Managed Makai Area Learning Network, and alaka‘i member of West Maui’s update of their community plan. As an environmental champion, Lindsey also co-founded Maui Nui Makai Network.

MCL was founded by Lindsey’s parents, Edwin “Ed” Robert Naleilehua Lindsey Jr. and his wife Puanani, as a nonprofit organization in 2002 with the goal of bringing together the people of Maui – both residents and visitors – to help with the education, reforestation, and archaeological stabilization of Honokowai Valley. In addition to Honokowai, MCL is dedicated to the preservation of Hawaiian cultural resources with its Malama Ukumehame, Malama Launiupoko, and Malama Kaheaswa-Hanaula projects.

Polanui Hiu is a community group dedicated to the restoration of Na Papalimu O Pi‘ilani, the reef off Maui’s Lahaina coastline that was once known for its abundance of fish and edible limu (algae). Maui Nui Makai is a network of community and partner groups across Maui Nui that care for ecosystems on which Hawai’i’s people depend.

“I accept this honor on behalf of my ‘ohana, and all the volunteers who have supported our restoration efforts over the years,” Lindsey said.

The Grassroots Initiative Award is one of four Special Recognition Awards presented as part of the APA Hawaii Chapter’s Annual Chapter Awards Program. Other categories include Chapter Service, Chapter Leadership, and Donald Wolbrink Chapter Achievement.

Image courtesy Facebook/Polanui Hiu