Emergency Financial Assistance Available from MEO

You can apply for financial assistance with MEO even if you have applied for unemployment

Hawaii Emergency Laulima Partnership (H.E.L.P.) program still accepting applications

Mayor Michael Victorino announced today that Maui Economic Opportunity Inc. is still accepting applications for the Hawaii Emergency Laulima Partnership (H.E.L.P.) program.

MEO has processed 1,677 applications for financial assistance through the program, for a total of $707,000 in assistance. The County of Maui allocated $2 million in general funds to the program.

“This program is providing vital financial support by helping with essentials such as rent and food during the COVID-19 emergency,” Mayor Victorino said. “This support for our families is important until they can safely return to work.”

MEO Chief Executive Officer Debbie Cabebe said: “It has been a humbling and rewarding experience to see MEO and County of Maui staff and volunteers come together to help those who have been impacted by the coronavirus. There is so much need, and the recipients are grateful. We are blessed to live in Maui County where we have so much aloha for one another.”

The H.E.L.P. program offers financial assistance for Maui County residents with essential needs such as food, personal hygiene, medicine, rent, mortgage, utility services, phone or internet services, car payments, and other necessities.

Individuals who need assistance can still apply online at www.meoinc.org. The application form and instructions are available on MEO’s home page, along with an online tutorial.

Applicants are asked to remember to submit all of the required supporting documents.

Individuals who’ve already received assistance can apply for a second round of funding on MEO’s home page. Additional documentation is not needed for second-time applicants, except for a copy of a bill to be paid or for food vouchers.

To qualify, individuals must show:

25 percent or more reduction in income after March 4, 2020,

Have less than $5,000 in liquid assets.

Applications can be submitted online or at one of the secured drop boxes located at:

Front parking lot of the MEO office at 99 Mahalani Street, Wailuku

Front entrance of the Kalana O Maui (County) Building in Wailuku

Molokai and Lanai community members may submit applications online or at their local MEO office:

Molokai: 380 Kolapa Place, Kaunakakai

Lanai: 1144 Ilima #102, Lanai City

For more information, email information@meoinc.org or call 249-2990.

Applications at http://www.meoinc.org/

Photo by Alexander Mils

