Fourteen people will sleep overnight in a kennel with a shelter dog during the first annual Spring Fling Slumber Party fundraising event at the Maui Humane Society. The overnight fundraising event, which will be held from 6pm on March 16 to 6am, March 17, is not open to the public but will be streamed live on the MHS Facebook page from 6-10pm that night.

The participating humans are staying in a kennel with a shelter dog to help MHS create and raise awareness of what it’s like for animals to live in a shelter. MHS hopes to inform the community about what goes into the care of shelter dogs, and to find homes for a few of the participating pups.

”We are so excited about this new event and we appreciate our supporters willingness to help raise much needed funds as well as awareness for our shelter animals by staying in a kennel overnight,” said Jerleen Bryant, CEO of Maui Humane Society. “It fills our hearts to know how many people in the community care for our homeless animals and want to support the work that we are doing at the Maui Humane Society.”

Each participant is being asked to raise a minimum of $1,500 for the event and fundraising is being done through the MHS Facebook page. Business sponsorships for the event are also welcome.

To donate, or for more information about Maui Humane Society or the Spring Fling Slumber Party, please visit the Maui Humane Society website at Mauihumanesociety.org or call 808-877-3680 ext. 218.

–

Photo courtesy of Maui Humane Society