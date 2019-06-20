Digital Donation Stations Open for Janie’s Fund

Steven Tyler activated Maui’s first digital donation station for Janie’s Fund (“A Big Voice for Abused Girls”) June 5 at Coconut’s Fish Cafe. Coconut’s – in partnership with Tyler’s fund – has installed the newly activated DipJar credit card donation stations at all of the company’s Maui locations. Janie’s Fund is a philanthropic initiative created by Tyler in partnership with Youth Villages to bring hope and healing to girls who have suffered the trauma of abuse and neglec. Tyler first gave voice to this cause with his hit “Janie’s Got a Gun,” and his establishment of the fund ensures that these vulnerable girls will have an enduring voice for years to come.

“We are excited to have Coconut’s become our first official partner using DipJars to raise funds for our important work that’s directly supporting girls and young women that have experienced abuse and neglect,” said Richard Shaw, Janie’s Fund chief development officer. “We also are committed to increase awareness around these issues that are so prevalent and unfortunately often ignored.”

The DipJar allows customers access a self-contained, secure, direct donation terminal with a debit or credit card. The donation tis then sent directly to Janie’s Fund.

Michael Phillips, founder and CEO of Coconut’s, said being the first restaurant to implement the DipJar donation platform for Janie’s Fund reflects his commitment to the philanthropic initiative. “I’m a father and grandpa and so is Steven,” said Phillips. “He asked me to help… I immediately said yes.”

“We’ve been fortunate in our success,” said Phillips. “So many people visit our restaurants each day. Coconut’s will help deliver a broader support network for Janie’s Fund, and these new self-service donation stations will enable customers to contribute in just seconds.”

Members of Phillips’ family were on-hand when the unit was activated by Tyler at the restaurant’s Kihei location. Phillips niece, Shannon Phillips, and her daughter, Makenna, were the first to donate after it was installed.

–

Photos courtesy of Coconut’s Fish Cafe