County Launches WailukuLive Website

Wailuku Town is changing, and the County of Maui has launched a new website to keep the public informed of the various construction projects slated for the town. The website, WailukuLIVE.com, also “encourages visitors to discover Wailuku’s myriad resources, including its shops, restaurants, historic landmarks, activities and events,” stated county assistant communications director Chris Sugidono.

In addition to construction updates and a directory of destinations, the mobile-friendly website includes information on temporary parking and shuttle transportation, and a calendar of upcoming community meetings and events. The county plans to add a guided walking tour of Wailuku Town later this year and links to apps that will help county employees with shuttle service during construction planned in early 2020, Sugidono said.

The next meeting of the Maui Redevelopment Agency will be held on Aug. 23 at 1pm in the county Planning Conference Room, and will cover zoning amendments for Wailuku Town and a Wailuku Town Parking Action Plan. For information about other upcoming events and Wailuku redevelopment, visit Wailukulive.com, follow WailukuLive on Facebook and Instagram, or email [email protected]

–

Photo by MauiTime