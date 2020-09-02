Councilwoman Tamara Paltin Headlines Maui Centennial Puwalu

A Maui County Council member discussing the potential of Hawaiian homelands to meet Maui’s critical housing needs will headline a Zoom conference this month.

Councilwoman Tamara Paltin will speak about Honokowai homestead lands in the context of West Maui housing needs at a Maui Centennial Puwalu, or conference, from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 12, via Zoom. Christie Keli`ikoa, staff aide to Paltin and a member of a homelands waitlist family, will join the councilwoman’s presentation.

The puwalu, open free to the public, also will feature Julie-Ann Moanike`ala Cachola, state Department of Hawaiian Home Lands planner, presenting maps of the 31,000 Maui homelands acres. Jeison Lokela Manaois will lead a presentation on the congressional hearings that advanced 1921 passage of the Hawaiian Homes Commission Act. The federal law provides 203,500 homelands acres statewide to those with 50 percent or more native Hawaiian blood. And Kahikinui homesteader and contractor Warren Aganos will speak on procurement opportunities associated with Hawaiian homelands.

The puwalu is the third in a four-part Maui Centennial Puwalu series that will wind up 9 a.m. Dec. 12. The series marks 100 years since the 1920 introduction in Congress of the Hawaiian Homes Commission Act that provides the native Hawaiian homestead program. To receive a puwalu Zoom invitation, contact Credit Edge co-owner Kainoa Lei MacDonald at cell/text (808) 419-8646 or email kai@creditedgesolutions.com.

Pa`upena Community Development Corporation (CDC) and Credit Edge Solutions LLC co-sponsor the series. Pa`upena CDC is a nonprofit beneficiary organization under the auspices of the 1921 Hawaiian Homes Commission Act. The CDC’s mission is to provide resources, training and advocacy to empower fellow Hawaiian Homes trust beneficiaries to build homes and self-sufficient communities. See website www.paupena.org. The for-profit Credit Edge Solutions LLC is a Native Hawaiian-owned mercantile operation that provides credit education via in-person workshops and online activities in order to build a resilient Hawaiian community.

