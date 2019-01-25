Community opinion about the future of West Maui is being sought by the County of Maui Department of Planning. The department will host a series of community design workshops from Feb. 4 to 7, where the public can provide input on how West Maui should plan for preservation and change over the next 20 years. Each of the four workshops will focus on a different community subarea of West Maui – Kapalua, Kā`anapali, Lahaina, and Ukumehame (Ukumehame to Launiupoko).

In a small working group format, participants will explore what areas should remain the same and what areas should be targeted for change. The public is invited to attend all four subarea workshops or the subareas they connected to the most.

Dates and locations for each subarea workshop are: Lahaina, Monday, Feb. 4, 2019, West Maui Senior Center; Kā`anapali, Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019, Lahaina Civic Center; Ukumehame, Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019, Olowalu Plantation House; and Kapalua, Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019, Maui Preparatory Academy.

Doors will open at 5:30pm for sign-in and light refreshments. The main program will run from 6pm to 8pm An online version of the workshop also will be available at Wearemaui.org from Feb. 1 to 10.

Input received online and at the workshops will help county staff planners create community design options for consideration in the West Maui Community Plan. The department will share the options with the community in a follow-up workshop to be announced in February.

For more information on the West Maui Community Plan update, visit Wearemaui.org, or go to the Facebook page at Facebook.com/wearemaui, and Instagram handle @wearemaui. For general planning information, visit Mauicounty.gov/planning.

Image courtesy Flickr/Curt Smith