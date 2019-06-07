If the record-setting temperatures haven’t clued you in, summer is right around the corner, and on Maui that’s gold: from days out in the golden sunshine and sand, to indulging in golden-ripe mangoes, liliko‘i, and papayas. But, like the golden days of summer fade into fall, so fall the mangoes. One day you’re maneuvering a 10-foot pole to get all that ripe goodness and giving extras to the neighbors – and the next day it’s the bugs enjoying the fruit that fell and splat while you were out of the house.

That’s where Common Ground Collective’s new Foster Farming Project can help. On Wednesdays and Saturdays, the organization is patrolling North Shore and Upcountry Maui to harvest the bounty of participating residents. Landowners with extra produce can register to participate in the program, and choose to donate or sell the food collected from their property.

Donors will get donation receipts, and proceeds will go to support the mission of Common Ground Collective, other community organizations, or “food insecure individuals.” Those wanting to make some profit without the hassle of harvesting and setting up a booth at the Swap Meet can get money from the sale of their produce, with 40 percent of the sale going to Common Ground Collective as a service charge to support the program. Money earned from sales is dependent on the market and quality of the produce.

“Our Foster Farming Project is working to help get more food out into our community through donations or sales,” said CGC executive director and co-founder Jennifer Karaca. “This is food that would otherwise likely rot because it is on properties that need assistance. We hope to use this program to build up food security and economic opportunities in the community, as well as start laying the groundwork to expand our mobile farming services to include installations, maintenance, and servicing other parts of the County.”

According to its website, Common Ground Collective “strives to teach community members, volunteers, and students how to grow food, and provides essential knowledge and hands-on training for the efficient management of properties, all while creating and nurturing connections within the community in order to successfully get products out to markets for purchase.”

Interested landowners can learn more about the project and register at Commongroundcollective.com/foster-farming.

Photo courtesy Facebook/CommonGroundCollective