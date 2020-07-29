Child and Family Service to Hold Drive-Thru Festival of Hope for Families Event on Maui

Child and Family Service (CFS) will host the Festival of Hope for Families, a one-day drive-through event offering local individuals and families support resources, services, and chef-prepared meals on Saturday, August 1 in Kahului on Maui. Part of a series of statewide events, Festival of Hope for Families helps provide needed supplies, resources, and family-friendly activities to those in need during the pandemic crisis. Those interested must RSVP to reserve a spot at www.childandfamilyservice.org/festival/ or (808) 877-6888. More than 300 people are expected to attend Saturday’s event.

This family-focused festival will follow social distancing guidelines and require that all attendees remain in their cars while driving through festival booths where chef prepared meals, Community Resource Kits, PPE items and advice, and education resources will be distributed. Attendees will also receive a CFS Family Lokahi Kit, which includes items purchased and donated by local businesses, like board games, children’s books by local authors, card games, puzzles, activity books, parenting and family resources, stress relief ideas, and hotline information.

“We are so grateful for the partnerships and donations that make these events possible. As the pandemic goes on, and many people are affected, we will work to reach out to those in need with food, resources, hope, and a helping hand,” says CFS President and CEO, Karen Tan.

The Director of Maui County Programs, Shana Orta, said “We are part of this island community and want to help those who have been affected by the pandemic. We encourage families in need to RSVP on our website.”

These events are part of a series of drive-thru giveaways throughout the state during the COVID-19 crisis. CFS is honored to partner with King’s Cathedral, Under My Umbrella, Maui Food Bank, Four Sisters Kitchen, Tin Roof, Goodwill Hawaii, American Job Center, ALTRES, and Chef Hui to offer this fun event for the community to help those impacted by COVID-19.

Image courtesy of Child and Family Service

