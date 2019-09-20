Change for Education

Pukalani Superette customers who drop their loose change in a canister at checkout have collectively raised $9,000 for six Upcountry elementary and intermediate schools. Donations to the Coin Canister Collection program over the past few months resulted in a $1,500 donation each to Pa‘ia, Makawao, Kula, Ha‘iku, and Pukalani Elementary Schools, and Kalama Intermediate School.

“We are so appreciative of our great customers who support and donate to this worthy cause,” said Pukalani Superette general manager Jerry Masaki, “We look forward to raising more money from our Coin Canister Collection Program in the future, and giving even more back to our schools. We encourage our customers to drop loose change, or make a donation, in the canisters found at each checkout counter in the store.”

The funds will go to help support educational programs for Maui’s keiki.

Image courtesy flickr-Evelyn Giggles