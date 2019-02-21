Small Town, Big Art applications are now being accepted by County of Maui and Hale Hō’ikeʻike at the Bailey House/Maui Historical Society. The selected artist(s) will be commissioned to develop an innovative project that engages a diverse public audience as part of its Small Town, Big Art pilot program, scheduled for July 2019 to June 2020.

New or existing work may be submitted for consideration, with project grants ranging from $100 to $15,000. Themes must be aligned with Hale Hō’ikeʻike at the Bailey House/Maui Historical Society and address the Wailuku Town’s distinctive sense of place, history, and/or culture.

Artists can apply at Artist.callforentry.org/festivals_unique_info.php?ID=6337. The deadline to apply is March 1, 2019.