Be The Change: Maui County seeks public participation on boards and commissions

Maui County is seeking applicants for 42 vacancies on boards, commissions, councils, and committees. There are a wide variety of opportunities ranging from Board of Ethics to Liquor Control.

There are five openings on the Urban Design Review Board; three each on the Maui County Arborist Committee and the Maui County Cultural Resources Commission; two each on the Board of Ethics, Board of Variances and Appeals, the Commission on Persons with Disabilities, the Council on Aging, the Fire and Public Safety Commission, the Hana Advisory Committee, the Kula Agricultural Park Committee, the Lanai Planning Commission, the Liquor Control Adjudication Board, the Liquor Control Commission, the Maui Planning Commission, the Police Commission, and the Salary Commission; and one each for the Affirmative Action Advisory Council, the Civil Service Commission, the Commission on Children and Youth, the Maui Redevelopment Agency, and the Real Property Tax Review Board.

Panel members make recommendations and decisions that impact Maui County. Responsibilities include hearing public testimony, and reviewing policies and standards.

Positions are appointed by the mayor, confirmed by the Maui County Council, and have terms lasting two to five years. While no monetary compensation is provided for serving on a board or commission, the public’s participation helps provide an important government service. Volunteers are reimbursed for allowable travel expenses.

Submissions are kept on file for at least two years, and applicants are then considered for nomination when there are openings for positions well suited for their experience and interests. Openings occur when there are term expirations, vacancies, and resignations on boards, commissions, and committees.

Those interested in serving on a board or commission should first apply online at Mauicounty.gov/Boards.

Paper applications are available at the Kalana O Maui (County) Building in the Main Lobby Information Booth and in the Mayor’s Office on the 9th floor; at Council Services Offices on Moloka‘i, Lana‘i, and in Hana; and at all Parks and Recreation Permit Offices. Paper applications should be mailed to: Mayor Michael Victorino, County of Maui, 200 S High St., Ninth Floor, Wailuku, HI 96793, or faxed to 808-270-7870.

The application deadline is Nov. 15, 2019. For more information, call 270-8211.