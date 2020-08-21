Baldwin Beach Park closed from Aug. 21-27 due to ocean damage to pavilion structure

The County of Maui, Department of Parks and Recreation announces the temporary closure of Baldwin Beach Park from August 21 through August 27, 2020, due to the required removal of a portion of the pavilion structure that was damaged during recent ocean conditions.

The Department asks the public to please remain outside of the construction area barriers for safety precautions.

For questions, please contact Chris Kinzle, Parks Maintenance Superintendent, at Chris.Kinzle@co.maui.hi.us or (808) 270-7382.

For General Parks and Recreation information, please visit www.mauicounty.gov/parks.

Images courtesy County of Maui

Share this: Print

Comments

comments