After 16 Days in the forest missing Maui woman Amanda Eller was found alive. From above in a helicopter, ground search team leader Chris Berquist spotted her in sitting a creek. Berquist has spent more than two weeks leading Amanda’s search efforts, today taking a helicopter far outside the search area near Twin Falls in Haiku.

Per the Maui Police Department Press Release at 7:17 pm :

UPDATE:

On Friday, May 24, 2019 at about 3:45 p.m., a female was spotted in the area of Kailua reservoir by searchers in a helicopter. The Maui Fire Department responded and were able to extricate the female. The female was identified as Amanda Eller, who was reported missing on May 9, 2019. She was alive and transported to the hospital for evaluation. Police are in the process of interviewing her and documenting injuries as part of their investigation. The case is considered closed. The Maui Police Department expresses their gratitude to the family, community and partner agencies for all their efforts.

Maui County Mayor Michael Victorino said: “We are overjoyed to learn that she has been found. We hope and pray that she and her family will fully recover from this ordeal. This search and rescue was truly a community collaboration of Maui County first responders, family, friends and community volunteers. I extend my deepest appreciation for everyone involved in searching for and locating Amanda. Your work, determination and sacrifice has helped return her to her loving family. God bless them all.”