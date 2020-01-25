Coconut Poll: Housing Shortage

Coconut Poll Readers Survey: Should the county government be more involved in building, renting, and managing housing as a public good?
This week we introduced further perspectives on the prevalence of out-of-state homebuyers and the lack of attainable housing in Maui County.
See our article: https://mauitime.com/news/politics/is-regulation-to-blame-perspectives-on-the-prevalence-of-out-of-state-homebuyers-and-lack-of-attainable-housing-in-maui-county/
Vote and leave a comment by following the survey link below for a chance to appear in print! #coconutpoll
https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/mauicountyhousing
Comments
comments