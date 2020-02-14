Coconut Poll: Decriminalize Prostitution?

Coconut Poll Readers Survey: To combat illegal sex trafficking, should prostitution be decriminalized for both the prostitute AND the sex buyer?

This week we talked about research linking sex trafficking to homelessness and other factors.

See our article: https://mauitime.com/news/politics/sex-trafficking-linked-to-homelessness-and-other-factors-report-says/

Vote and leave a comment below for a chance to appear in print! #coconutpoll

https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/DecrimProstitution

Share this:

Comments

comments