You gotta watch this shiny new video of reWailuku’s proposed ‘Wailuku Civic Hub’

Whoa. Just whoa. I mean, damn. I just watched reWailuku‘s shiny new video of the proposed Wailuku Civic Hub, and I’m just speechless.

And no, that’s not a good thing.

Billed as “the Next Big Thing,” the project (yet again) seeks to redevelop the Wailuku Municipal Parking Lot.

“The reWailuku planning effort resulted in an urban design concept for the “superblock”–bordered by Market Street, Vineyard Street, Church Street, and Main Street,” states the reWailuku webpage on the proposed project. “Because this is the largest block in the town, traffic flow and pedestrian connections into this site are especially important. The block will include inviting pedestrian connections from all of the four surrounding streets. And although the Wailuku Civic Hub will be a significant structure in size, it must be thoughtfully designed to ensure that its massing and scale relate to the buildings and spaces around it. Both structures will exhibit architectural excellence, innovation, and be timeless in design.”

That’s a lot to take in, so how about you just watch the video below (it’s produced by Honolulu architectural firm Ferraro Choi). Seriously–you need to see this video.

Does any of this look like Wailuku to you? Does any of it look like Hawai‘i?

Sigh.