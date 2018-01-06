Women’s Night Out with Dr. Paula Fellingham at Kahili Golf Course

The seminar titled Women’s Night Out with Dr. Paula Fellingham will happen at the Kahili Golf Course on Friday, Jan. 12. Fellingham is the CEO of the Women’s Information Network (WIN), and her event will cover how to get started as an investor, how to acquire knowledge in various areas of real estate and how to profit in the real estate market. All participants will receive a free gift from Bath and Body Works, and registration is required on Eventbrite. Free. 6pm. Kahili Golf Course, (2500 Honoapi`ilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-242-4653; Kahiligolf.com

Photo courtesy Facebook/ Paula Fellingham