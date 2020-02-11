Women and Finances at Wailuku Public Library

Women and Finances is happening at Wailuku Public Library on Thursday, February 13th. It’s a networking workshop focused on women business owners on Maui. Learn how to have control over your finances, and make plans for long-term financial goals. Topics will also cover savings plans, investing concepts, and finding solutions to unique challenges. Free. 6pm. Wailuku Public Library, (251 High St., Wailuku); 808-243-5766.

