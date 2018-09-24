Win with Maui Humane Society

If you built your fur family with Maui Humane Society, you have a chance to win a $1,000 shopping spree and help MHS win $100,000 in the Petco Holiday Wishes campaign. The Petco Foundation, in partnership with Petco, will be granting holiday wishes in the form of more than $750,000 in awards to animal welfare organizations across the country to help save lives during the holiday season and year-round.

Anyone who has adopted a pet from the MHS can submit a story that celebrates the love of a pet. The submissions should highlight how pets have changed their adopter’s lives for the better, in big or small ways. Submissions must include photos and/or video to better illustrate the story; story examples from previous winners can be viewed at the Petco Foundation’s Holiday Wishes website.

Fur families with winning submissions will have a chance to win a Petco shopping spree up to $1,000 and help give MHS the opportunity to receive the $100,000 grand prize grant. Finalist award grants will also be given ranging from $5,000 to $50,000.

The deadline to submit stories is October 1, 2018, at 12pm CST. Winners will be announced live on Petco Foundation’s Facebook page in mid-November. Following the announcement of the winning organizations, the public will have the chance to vote for their favorite stories. “People’s Choice” online voting will give the finalist organizations the chance to receive additional grant funding up to $25,000. Online voting for People’s Choice will close Dec. 19, 2018, at noon CST.

Since 2013, more than $3 million in grants have been awarded by the Petco Foundation Holiday Wishes campaign. For a full list of prizes, submission FAQs, and more information on the campaign, visit Petcofoundation.org/holidaywishes.

Photo courtesy of Maui Humane Society