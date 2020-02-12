What You Have in Common with Nine Entrepreneurs at ProArts Playhouse in Kihei

What Do You Have in Common with Nine Entrepreneurs? Find out at ProArts Playhouse in Kihei on Monday, February 17th. Here’s a cool South Maui networking event and brainstorming sesh for Maui entrepreneurs. Hear stories from business colleagues, talk about that great business idea you had that one time, and more! RSVP online is required. 12:45pm. ProArts, (1280 S Kihei Rd.); proartsmaui.com

