Tommy Bahama donates nearly $10,000 to Maui Food Bank

Tommy Bahama presented a check for $9,093.59 to the Maui Food Bank on Dec. 21. The money was raised from a special Shop for a Cause event held during the Maui Jim Maui Invitational, Nov. 20-22. During those three days, 10 percent of sales from Tommy Bahama’s Whaler’s Village and Wailea stores were earmarked for the cause.

Tommy Bahama is the official lifestyle apparel partner for the Maui Jim Maui Invitational, the early season men’s college basketball tournament. Over the years, Tommy Bahama has been an integral part of the Maui community by spreading its support and hospitality to local residents and visitors alike.

Photo, left to right: Lisa Bartolome, Doug Wee, Julia O’Brien and Tony Anderson from Tommy Bahama; Richard Yust from Maui Food Bank.

Photo courtesy of Tommy Bahama