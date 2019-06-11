The ‘Uncertain Future of Internet Access in Hawai’i’ talk will be at Akaku Community Media on Thursday, June 13th. In order for Maui to keep up with the internet speeds available on the Mainland, Hawai‘i needs to up its game. If this doesn’t happen, will Hawai‘i’s businesses still be able to compete in the global economy? Listen to an informative talk, ask questions, and see how you can be involved. Free. 6pm. Akaku Maui Community Media, (333 Dairy Rd., Ste. 204, Kahului); 808-871-5554; akaku.org

photo courtesy of Flickr/Anders Sandberg

