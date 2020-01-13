There’s a SCORE Open House at Maui County Business Resource Center on Thursday, January 16th. For over 50 years, SCORE has been America’s premier free education and business mentoring organization. Their Maui chapter welcomes everyone to learn more about their services at the Open House. The community partners social is from 2:30-4:30pm, and the Open House is from 4:30-6:30pm. Free. Maui SCORE – Maui County Business Resource Center, (70 E Kaahumanu Ave Unit B-9, Kahului); 808-270-5770; maui.score.org

