RUSHwahine’s MIX.MEET.MINGLE at Wailea Beach Resort

RUSHwahine’s MIX.MEET.MINGLE event will be at Wailea Beach Resort on Wednesday, August 22nd. This fun networking event will take place at the Kapa Bar and feature all things having to do with being a female entrepreneur. They’ll be discussing topics like the daily hustle, motherhood, partnerships, small business management, and more. There’s limited seating and the cost includes drinks and pupus. $39/Member and $59/Non-Member. 5:30pm. Wailea Beach Resort, (3700 Wailea Alanui Dr., Kihei); 808-285-8458; RUSHwahine.com/Events
photo courtesy of Facebook/RUSHwahine
