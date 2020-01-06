Rock Your Biz in 2020: Be The News at Heritage Hall in Paia

‘Rock Your Biz in 2020: Be The News’ is happening at Heritage Hall in Paia on Thursday, January 9th. The event will be led by Lee Imada, managing editor for The Maui News. It’s a great session for business owners that would like to learn more about how to successfully promote their businesses. Guests will also learn more about the difference between “news” and “advertisement.” Seats are limited. Free. 12:15pm. Heritage Hall, (401 Baldwin Ave., Paʻia); mauiheritagehall.org

photo courtesy of Facebook/Lee Imada

