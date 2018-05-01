Ritz-Carlton Kapalua honors Five-Star Employees

The Ritz-Carlton, Kapalua honored its Five-Star Employees recently with a five-star banquet at the resort. Isreal Valentine, Bartender; Elsa Quezada, Spa Attendant; Nelie Sioson, Public Area Attendant; Areli Medina, Banquets; Rochelle Bumagat, Rooms Control; and Reiko Abrew, Revenue Manager were each officially named Five-Star Employees of the Quarter for the first quarter of 2018.

“We are so proud of each of the winners and nominees,” said Mike Kass, General Manager. “Each one of them has truly earned this honor through their hard work and dedication. They exemplify our best and brightest talent and serve as an inspiration to all other Ladies and Gentlemen.”

A total of 58 employees were nominated over the course of the first quarter and six were selected for Five-Star Employee of the Quarter recognition.

The nominees and winners were celebrated at a lunch gala event last week hosted at resort by the executive team with a five-star menu created by the resort’s award winning culinary team. “These Ladies and Gentlemen are the best of the best,” said Chef Kenneth Sniffen. “They deserve a first class experience befitting of their five star performance. It was our pleasure to be part of this very special event honoring their accomplishments.”

The Five-Star Recognition program was created to celebrate and recognize those employees that set the standard in the dedication to their work, positive attitude and overall best in class performance.

Photo, left to right: Kevin Peterson, hotel manager; Nelie Sioson; Elsa Quezada; Isreal Valentine; Rochelle Bumagat; Reiko Abrew; Areli Medina; Mike Kass, general manager.

Photo courtesy Ritz-Carlton Kapalua