Ritz-Carlton Kapalua honors employees of the year

The Ritz-Carlton, Kapalua honored its 2017 5-star employees at a gala event last week. The nominees and winners were celebrated by the Executive Team with a five-star menu created by the resort’s award winning culinary team; the Employees of the Year for 2017 are Imelda Concepcion, Housekeeping; April Matsumoto, Culinary; Robert Mora, The Banyan Tree; Ador Ordonez, Guest Relations; Margie Ruiz, Front Desk; Edward “ET” Torio, Engineering.

“These Ladies and Gentlemen are the best of the best,” said Executive Chef Daniel Schmidt. “They deserve a first class experience befitting of their five star performance. It was our pleasure to be part of this very special evening honoring their accomplishments.”

The Five-Star Recognition program was created to celebrate and recognize those employees that set the standard in the dedication to their work, positive attitude and overall best in class performance.

A total of 181 employees were nominated over the course of 2017 with 23 quarterly winners who were considered for the Five-Star Employee of the Year recognition. “We are so proud of each of the winners and nominees,” said Mike Kass, General Manager. “Each one of them has truly earned this honor through their hard work and dedication. They exemplify our best and brightest talent and serve as an inspiration to all other Ladies and Gentlemen.”

The hotel also congratulated the nominees that earned this recognition in 2017: Carey Catron Walden, Gianna Valone, Marlyn Cuaresma, Emili Janchevis, Craig Pohl, Will Peniche, Walker Crichton, Greene Gaiopian, Leonard Almiron, Iris Balucan, Christian Bumagat, Miho Foster, Michael Burman, Juliana Bitar, Chris Padua, Nuti Pousima and Manuel Virgen.

Photo courtesy of Ritz-Carlton