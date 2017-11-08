Real Property Tax Sale at Kihei Community Center

There’s a Real Property Tax Sale at the Kihei Community Center on Tuesday, Nov. 14. Presented by the County of Maui’s Department of Finance, the sale will auction off properties that have been delinquent for more than three years and have received their final notice of tax sale. A list of properties for sale and more information about the tax sale can be found online. Free. Doors open at 8:30am, auction begins at 9:30am. Kihei Community Center, (303 E. Lipoa St., Kihei); Mauicounty.gov/RPT

